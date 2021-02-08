Cost-Saving Tips From Home Heating Professionals

GRIMES, Iowa — Below zero temperatures are becoming commonplace this week, but that can often put pressure on your home’s heating and plumbing. Heating experts say about half the furnace problems they run into begin with a failure to replace the filter.

“Your HVAC system is kind of the lungs of your house. It’s the respiratory system of your house. If we don’t keep that clean, then we aren’t working well, so we have to be diligent with those filters. That’s probably the biggest as far as what can I do not to have these problems,” said Bobby Johnson, the sales and marketing director at Golden Rule, which is headquartered in Grimes.

Despite the cold temperatures, Johnson says most homes should be able to keep warm with a proper working furnace. If it feels uncomfortably cold, that is a sign of a bigger issue that needs to be addressed. Johnson said, “Any of those little issues that weren’t caught or looked at ahead of time, they get magnified this time of year.”

When it comes to freezing pipes, Johnson says leaving a faucet dripping hot water overnight will help. “Just opening the cabinets like the sink in the bathroom and the vanities in the kitchen. Just opening those up allows more of the heat that is flowing in the rooms to funnel there. Heat seeks to get to cold and vice versa,” Johnson said.

Johnson says having annual furnace and plumbing inspections before winter can also catch minor issues before they become major repairs.