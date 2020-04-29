Corteva Employees Helping Local Non-Profit During Difficult Time

JOHNSTON, Iowa — The COVID-19 pandemic has people collecting supplies for some of the most vulnerable populations in Iowa.

Workers at Corteva have been collecting food and gift card donations for a group they’ve helped in the classroom, Al Exito.

The non-profit provides programming to build the leadership potential of Latino youth. Many of the students’ families have been left struggling.

The organization is part of the Central Iowa Immigrant Community Support Fund, which recently received grant money from the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines’ Disaster Recovery Fund.

“Families don’t want to come out and ask for help. Even some of the priests in churches have said our constituents usually come to us and people are too scared to come out at this time, so we’re going to them,” said Dawn Martinez Oropeza, Al Exito Executive Director.

You can give to the Disaster Recovery Fund through our 13 Days of Caring by texting “13 cares” to 443-21 or through this link.