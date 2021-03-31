Corrections Community Still “Shaken Up” By Killing of Two Anamosa Staff

DES MOINES, Iowa — A week after two Anamosa State Penitentiary staff members were killed in an inmate attack, the corrections community is still trying to make sense of the tragedy.

Registered nurse Lorena Schulte, 50, and corrections officer Robert McFarland, 46, were killed on March 23 while trying to prevent two inmates — Michael Dutcher, 28, and Thomas Woodard, 39, — from attempting to escape the prison.

On Wednesday evening, a few dozen Fort Des Moines correctional staff held a vigil to honor Schulte and McFarland. Although many of them did not know the two Anamosa staff personally, speakers described the corrections community as a family.

Jerry Evans, the executive director for the 5th Judicial District of the Iowa Department of Corrections, said it is a sobering reality that something like this can happen.

“It kinds shakes you a bit knowing that there is always the possibility of something bad happening,” he said. “Many of our staff didn’t know Robert McFarland and Lorena Schulte but we had a common purpose given that we are both in the correctional field and so we recognize the loss that many people are feeling.”

The group shared words and music in remembrance of Schulte and McFarland, some brought cards and donations to go towards the families they leave behind.

“[My hope] is that officer McFarland and nurse schulte are never forgotten. That we remember them, and we will always remember them. That’s the biggest thing,” Evans said.

Dutcher and Woodard face charges of two counts of first-degree murder and individual counts of attempted murder and kidnapping. Dutcher was currently serving a 50 year sentence with a tentative release date of April 2057. Woodard was serving a 25 year sentence with a tentative release date of March 2029.