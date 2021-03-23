Correctional Officer, Nurse Dead in Attack by Inmate at Anamosa State Penitentiary

ANAMOSA, Iowa – A correctional officer and a nurse at the Anamosa State Penitentiary have died following an assault by an inmate Tuesday morning.

According to the Iowa Department of Corrections the assault happened in the prison’s infirmary around 10:15 a.m. The department says an inmate attacked several staff members and inmates.

The inmate who launched the attack was restrained by other security staff.

First aid efforts were attempted on the injured prior to paramedics arriving.

The department says the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting in the investigation.

The names of the deceased are not being released until family members can be notified. The identity of the inmate who perpetrated the assault has not been released.

More information is expected to be released as the investigation progresses.