With Vaccine Just Days Away, Iowa Heath Care Association Recognizes Long Journey Ahead

DES MOINES, Iowa — Nearly a third of all COVID-19 deaths in Iowa have come at long-term care facilities. The devastating impact could begin to change as soon as Monday.

“It was a huge sigh of relief for us, and at the same time a lot of the work is still ahead. The 28th is the end of the beginning and not the beginning of the end. Really the first step of getting back to some kind of normalcy and it’s going to be a few months until we get there,” said Brent Willett, president and CEO of the Iowa Health Care Association (IHCA).

The IHCA assists around 85% of long-term care providers in the state with training, education and advocacy. Willett says during the summer months when outbreaks began to hit long-term care facilities hard, the thought of a vaccine in December was the best-case scenario.

Willett commends Gov. Kim Reynolds for prioritizing long-term care residents and workers but also warns Iowans are still not out of the woods just yet. “This is a vaccine that takes two shots, 21 days apart. Following the second shot, you need another three weeks until immunity really kicks in, and there’s going to be a wave of vaccines,” said Willett.

Willett says it could take until April before the majority of long-term care facilities receive both doses of the vaccine.