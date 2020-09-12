West Des Moines School Moves Online After a Third of Staff are Quarantined

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines school will move to online-only learning next week after a third of its staff either tested positive for the coronavirus or are in quarantine due to being in close contact.

One parent said he is not surprised the school is moving to online because of COVID-19. In fact, he expected it.

“They are essentially trying to put together a puzzle on the deck of a battleship during a hurricane,” Crossroads Park Elementary parent Ed Snuffin said.

It’s a “hurricane” West Des Moines Community Schools said they were prepared for.

“We have a robust plan for having those students who need to self-quarantine continue their learning. We provided them with Chromebooks and making sure that our families have access to the internet that they should continue their learning and be able to have a successful 2021 school year,” said Laine Mendenhall-Buck, director of school/community relations at West Des Moines Community Schools.

Right now, students at Crossroads Park Elementary will learn virtually through next Wednesday. But the district did put in a waiver request to the Iowa Department of Education to extend that through Friday, Sept. 25.

“We certainly believe that we have a good argument for wanting to extend it beyond that. We will reassess our plan, but at the end of the day, student and staff safety is our priority, and so whatever decision we make will be focused on that,” Mendenhall-Buck said.

Snuffin hopes his children go back to school sooner rather than later.

“My kids are there to get good grades. They’re at the top of their classes and still they’ve told me they want to go back to school because they didn’t want the responsibility of having to maintain that level of discipline on their own at home. They wanted to be able to go to school and leave school at school. And I understand that,” Snuffin said.

The district said not everyone at Crossroads Park Elementary needs to quarantine for two weeks. They have personally reached out to every family whose child was in close contact with someone who is positive for the virus.