WAUKEE, Iowa – A new proclamation in effect in Waukee requires everyone to wear a face covering in public settings.

The mandate applies to people ages three years and older, unless they qualify for an exemption.

Those found violating the mandate will get a warning. However, a $15 penalty could be given beginning on Nov. 23.

The proclamation will be in effect until the end of the year. More information about the proclamation can be found here, including the list of exemptions.