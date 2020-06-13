University of Iowa Sticks With Original Fall Calendar

University of Iowa campus in Iowa City. (Courtesy the University of Iowa)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The University of Iowa has decided to stick with its original fall academic calendar, even as other regents schools move up their start dates amid the coronavirus.

The Gazette reports that UI officials announced their decision to stay the course in a campus-wide message Friday. Student will return Aug. 24 and finish finals Dec. 18.

The announcement came days after Iowa State University and University of Northern Iowa unveiled plans to start their fall semesters Aug. 17 and complete them the day before Thanksgiving, on Nov. 25.

UI administrators didn’t explain their reasoning for not making changes. But they committed in the Friday message to closely monitoring COVID-19 cases throughout the fall semester and taking any action “deemed necessary to help mitigate the transmission of the virus.”