UnityPoint Health Receives Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

DES MOINES, Iowa — Frontline health workers are feeling hopeful at Iowa Methodist Medical Center.

Hospital officials said doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine were delivered at 7 a.m. on Monday. The vaccine arrived on dry ice and was immediately placed into the freezer.

The hospital plans to distribute the vaccine through a four-tier system. The first tier will be dedicated to the nurses and the doctors who work directly with COVID-19 patients. The second tier will be distributed based on age and then the vaccine will be distributed around the hospital.

“It is a portion of our workforce that will be given the opportunity to receive the vaccine because it is not a mandatory vaccine,” said Joyce McDanel, UnityPoint’s vice president of human resources and education. “And this is only for health care workers at this point, not for the public.”

According to a statement from the Polk County Health Department, six hospitals in Iowa will receive the vaccine this week. UnityPoint Health — St. Lukes in Cedar Rapids will receive the vaccine on Tuesday.

“We are absolutely optimistic about the effectiveness of the vaccine based on all the studies that have been done, and we are ready to get started later this week,” said McDanel.

Although they are feeling optimistic about receiving the vaccine, the hospital is scheduling workers to receive it to avoid any waste.

“We have a process to actually send out a text message to a number of individuals to come to the clinic to receive the vaccines so that we are not wasting any of the vaccines,” said McDanel.

The Polk County Health Department hopes to distribute the vaccine to the public in spring 2021.