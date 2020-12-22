UnityPoint Health in Des Moines Prepares to Receive Moderna Vaccine Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hospitals in the metro will soon receive shipments of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine. Trucks will be rolling into the driveway of Iowa Methodist Medical Center with Moderna’s vaccine Tuesday morning.

Last week, UnityPoint Health received the Pfizer vaccine, and Iowa Methodist Medical Center administered it to its frontline workers. One of the workers who received the Pfizer vaccine was Dr. Tracy Ekhardt, a pediatric critical care attendee and the assistant vice president of medical affairs. Ekhardt said that while she did not experience any side effects from the vaccine, her arm felt sore after receiving the shot.

Ekhardt also said she and other health professionals continue to follow health guidelines, despite receiving the shot. But she admits she is feeling relieved about the arrival of the Moderna vaccine.

“This is such a huge accomplishment for scientists and all the people that were involved on the distribution, the UPS people, everyone that was involved. This is a mammoth undertaking and the fact that we got here as fast as we did, and to see the light at the end of the tunnel is amazing,” said Ekhardt.

Iowa is tentatively scheduled to receive 53,800 doses of Moderna’s vaccine this week and 19,500 doses the week after, according to allocation numbers given to the Iowa Department of Public Health from the CDC.

MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center does not know when it will receive the Moderna vaccine, but said it is prepared to receive it.