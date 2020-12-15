UnityPoint Health Begins Vaccinating Frontline Health Workers in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — UnityPoint Health began vaccinating its frontline health care workers in Des Moines on Tuesday, a day after receiving its first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Although UnityPoint Health is not requiring its staff to take the vaccine, it is being offered to its doctors and nurses who work directly with COVID-19 patients and are most at risk of being exposed to the coronavirus.

“This is the light at the end of the tunnel that many across the world have been waiting for,” said Dr. Mark Purtle, chief medical officer at UnityPoint Health – Des Moines. “We are optimistic that scores of lives will be saved thanks to medical science.”

Health care workers are among the first to receive the vaccine in the United States. The federal government is managing vaccine distribution to the states, with state public health departments determining the number of doses available for health care systems and other priority populations in each state. UnityPoint Health expects to receive additional doses of the vaccine in the coming weeks, which will be used to vaccinate more of its staff.

The COVID-19 vaccine is not yet available to the general public. U.S. officials expect to be able to give 20 million people their first shots in December. They expect the vaccine to be widely available by the middle of 2021.