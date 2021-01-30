Two New Coronavirus Cases Reported at Iowa Statehouse

DES MOINES, IOWA – OCTOBER 09: The Iowa State Capitol building is seen on October 09, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa lawmakers have been notified of two new cases of people who were at the State Capitol this week and have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Iowa House’s chief clerk notified members on Saturday that two people associated with the Iowa House of Representatives had tested positive for the virus.

One person was last in the building on Thursday, Jan. 28 and tested positive on Saturday, Jan. 30. A second person was last in the building on Friday, Jan. 29 and tested positive on Saturday, Jan. 30.

An email sent to lawmakers said both people were primarily on the first and second floors of the House controlled space and were wearing a face covering at all times.