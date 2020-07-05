Two Des Moines Restaurants Close After Employees Test Positive for COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two more restaurants in downtown Des Moines have temporarily closed after employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Court Avenue Restaurant & Brewing Company announced Saturday that some of its staff tested positive for the coronavirus. The restaurant will temporarily close so it can be cleaned and its entire staff can get tested for the virus.

“When we reopen we will continue to follow the CDC guidelines as we are grateful for your support and we want to continue to earn your trust. Thank YOU for your UNDERSTANDING as we work through this challenging time,” the restaurant wrote on Facebook.

Court Avenue Restaurant & Brewing Company plans to reopen July 7.

Another downtown restaurant, Buzzard Billy’s, closed on Thursday after finding out some of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

“The safety of our customers and employees is of utmost importance, therefore we’ve decided to remain closed until Monday for additional cleaning and monitoring of employees,” Buzzard Billy’s wrote on Facebook.

Buzzard Billy’s says it had every available employee tested on Friday. The restaurant plans to reopen July 6.

These are not the first restaurants in Des Moines to close down due to COVID-19. Last month, El Bait Shop and High Life Lounge decided to temporarily close after COVID-19 was confirmed among their staff.