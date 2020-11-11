Trouble Getting a COVID-19 Test? Here are Options

DES MOINES, Iowa — As the coronavirus continues to spread across the state at all-time high levels, Iowans in Polk County may have difficulty getting a test in a timely manner.

Drake undergraduate student Adam Koch said he has been trying to get a Test Iowa appointment before going home for the holiday break.

“Unfortunately within the last week or two, we’ve seen that it’s just increasingly difficult to get a test through Test Iowa,” he said. “My family members as well, want to make sure that before we all get together again at Thanksgiving — the four of us — we are all keeping safe.”

Polk County’s Test Iowa site reported no available time slots Tuesday afternoon and evening.

While there are other ways to get tested, not all of them are free. Here is a list of other options in the metro area:

Hy-Vee: free, drive-up testing. It is a self-administered nasal swab with expected results in 3-5 days. You can request an appointment at this link.

4605 Fleur Drive, Des Moines, IA 50321

7101 University Avenue, Windsor Heights, IA 50324

555 South 51st Street, West Des Moines, IA 50265

3330 Martin Luther King Jr. Des Moines, IA 50310

8701 Douglas Avenue, Urbandale, IA 50322

375 South Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines, IA 50266

2540 E. Euclid Ave, Des Moines, IA, 50317

5750 Merle Hay Road, Johnston, IA 50131

2510 SW State Street, Ankeny, IA 50023

410 N. Ankeny Blvd, Ankeny, IA 50021

Walgreens: free, drive-up testing. It is a self-adminstered nasal swab with expected results in the same day or up to three days. You can request an appointment at this link.

1330 E University Ave, Des Moines, IA 50321 Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursdays

Des Moines, 6200 SE 14th St, Des Moines, IA 50320 Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursdays



Health Gauge: drive-up rapid testing, costing $80. It is a nurse-administered nasal swab. You can request an appointment at this link. Results are expected the same day.

2100 NW 100th St, Clive, IA 50325

7 days a week, 8am-5pm

Primary Health Care Drive Through Respiratory Clinic: free drive-up testing. It is a nurse-administered nasal swab. Results are expected in 3-10 days. Patients are not guaranteed a COVID-19 test if their symptoms do not meet IDPH guidelines.

2353 Southeast 14th Street, Des Moines, IA 50320 Monday 8:00am – 4:30pm Tuesday – Friday 12:30pm – 4:30pm



Broadlawns Urgent Care: walk-in, no appointment doctor visit. Includes a doctor visit and a nasal swab or self-administered saliva test. Cost will depend on insurance. Results are expected on the same day or up to 3 days. No appointment needed.

1801 Hickman Road, Des Moines, IA 50314 (Main / Emergency entrance)

Monday-Friday 8am-8pm

Saturday 9am-3pm

MercyOne East Village Urgent Care: walk-in doctor visit with a self-administered saliva test. Cost will depend on insurance. Results are expected in 2-4 days. When you arrive at the location, call 515-643-0833 to be added to the waitlist.

1350 Des Moines St Suite 110, Des Moines, IA 50309 (East Door)

Monday-Friday 7am-7pm

Saturday-Sunday 9am-4pm