Trouble Getting a COVID-19 Test? Here are Options

DES MOINES, Iowa — As the coronavirus continues to spread across the state at all-time high levels, Iowans in Polk County may have difficulty getting a test in a timely manner.
Drake undergraduate student Adam Koch said he has been trying to get a Test Iowa appointment before going home for the holiday break.
“Unfortunately within the last week or two, we’ve seen that it’s just increasingly difficult to get a test through Test Iowa,” he said. “My family members as well, want to make sure that before we all get together again at Thanksgiving — the four of us — we are all keeping safe.”
Polk County’s Test Iowa site reported no available time slots Tuesday afternoon and evening.
While there are other ways to get tested, not all of them are free. Here is a list of other options in the metro area:
Hy-Vee: free, drive-up testing. It is a self-administered nasal swab with expected results in 3-5 days. You can request an appointment at this link.
- 4605 Fleur Drive, Des Moines, IA 50321
- 7101 University Avenue, Windsor Heights, IA 50324
- 555 South 51st Street, West Des Moines, IA 50265
- 3330 Martin Luther King Jr. Des Moines, IA 50310
- 8701 Douglas Avenue, Urbandale, IA 50322
- 375 South Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines, IA 50266
- 2540 E. Euclid Ave, Des Moines, IA, 50317
- 5750 Merle Hay Road, Johnston, IA 50131
- 2510 SW State Street, Ankeny, IA 50023
- 410 N. Ankeny Blvd, Ankeny, IA 50021
Walgreens: free, drive-up testing. It is a self-adminstered nasal swab with expected results in the same day or up to three days. You can request an appointment at this link.
- 1330 E University Ave, Des Moines, IA 50321
- Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursdays
- Des Moines, 6200 SE 14th St, Des Moines, IA 50320
- Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursdays
Health Gauge: drive-up rapid testing, costing $80. It is a nurse-administered nasal swab. You can request an appointment at this link. Results are expected the same day.
- 2100 NW 100th St, Clive, IA 50325
- 7 days a week, 8am-5pm
Primary Health Care Drive Through Respiratory Clinic: free drive-up testing. It is a nurse-administered nasal swab. Results are expected in 3-10 days. Patients are not guaranteed a COVID-19 test if their symptoms do not meet IDPH guidelines.
- 2353 Southeast 14th Street, Des Moines, IA 50320
- Monday 8:00am – 4:30pm
- Tuesday – Friday 12:30pm – 4:30pm
Broadlawns Urgent Care: walk-in, no appointment doctor visit. Includes a doctor visit and a nasal swab or self-administered saliva test. Cost will depend on insurance. Results are expected on the same day or up to 3 days. No appointment needed.
- 1801 Hickman Road, Des Moines, IA 50314 (Main / Emergency entrance)
- Monday-Friday 8am-8pm
- Saturday 9am-3pm
MercyOne East Village Urgent Care: walk-in doctor visit with a self-administered saliva test. Cost will depend on insurance. Results are expected in 2-4 days. When you arrive at the location, call 515-643-0833 to be added to the waitlist.
- 1350 Des Moines St Suite 110, Des Moines, IA 50309 (East Door)
- Monday-Friday 7am-7pm
- Saturday-Sunday 9am-4pm