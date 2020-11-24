Tenth Iowa Prison Inmate Dies from COVID-19 Complications

IOWA CITY, Iowa — A tenth prison inmate in Iowa has died from COVID-19 complications, the Iowa Department of Corrections reported on Tuesday.

Frederick William Lewis, 68, died Monday “likely due to complications related to COVID-19 and other preexisting medical conditions,” Iowa prison officials said.

Lewis had been transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics from the Anamosa State Penitentiary for more advanced care several days earlier when his health began to worsen.

Lewis was serving a life sentence for first-degree sexual abuse and other crimes from Dubuque County. His sentence began on July 18, 1997.

Lewis is the fifth inmate from the Anamosa State Penitentiary to die from complications related to COVID-19. On Monday, the Iowa Department of Corrections reported the death of 59-year-old Timothy Bryant, another inmate in Anamosa who died from COVID-19.

There are 76 inmates in the Anamosa State Penitentiary currently infected with the coronavirus, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections.