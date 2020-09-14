South Hamilton Schools to Close Tuesday Due to Coronavirus Case

JEWELL, Iowa — The South Hamilton Community School District will not hold classes on Tuesday after an individual in the district tested positive for the coronavirus.

The school district says they were notified that an individual in the secondary building tested positive for the virus on Sept. 14.

“The individual is following CDC guidelines and is monitoring their health in self-isolation,” the district announced on Monday. “The district is working with the Iowa Department of Public Health and Hamilton County Health and anyone who was in contact with this individual has been contacted.”

There will be no on-site classes or remote learning on Tuesday so the district can clean the buildings.