Some of Iowa Reopens for Business

AMES, Iowa — After Governor Kim Reynolds ordered the closure of restaurants and other businesses in March, dining rooms were shut down to yield to carryout only. The order in 77 Iowa counties was lifted on May 1.

“We’re ready to get out. I think Governor Reynolds has done a great job with resisting some of that pressure to lock everything down,” said Dan Crim of Ames. “I think she’s taken the right approach and opened things up slowly because we can’t just stay in our houses for the next 18 months.”

Crim was meeting friends for some breakfast at Cafe Diem.

“We’ve been doing our social distancing, and they have the Xs on the floor. We may not be six feet away from each other now, but we feel pretty comfortable about it,” said Jim Hurley of Ames.

At Cafe Diem, they focused on safety.

“It’s been slow. We haven’t had too many problems with having a line. Then making sure we just sanitize everything and taking some extra caution,” said Morgan Dennis, the manager of Cafe Diem.

“We’ve done a small amount of business, not anything to come close to just breaking even,” said Larry Goodale, owner of the Grove Cafe. “It has slowly started to get a little better as times went on. Today already, this is the best day of the week by far, and we’ve got a lot of the day to go yet, so this definitely has helped.”

The Grove Cafe had some in-person diners as well as people picking up orders.

“My friends and I, we all love the Grove. As you know, Ames has a lot of great places to go,” said Maggie Davis, a student at Iowa State University. “We are really excited just to get out and be back in the atmosphere again and eat some good food.”

North Grand Mall opened at noon with seven stores initially ready for customers.

“We’re just asking people to come out and shop. We’re not gathering right now, we’re not socializing, we’re not mall walking,” said Lori Bosley, the manager of North Grand Mall. “We are asking that people come out and shop and support the stores that have opened.”



