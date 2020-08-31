Siblings at Woodward-Granger Elementary School Test Positive for Coronavirus

GRANGER, Iowa — Two siblings at Woodward-Granger Elementary School have tested positive for the coronavirus, the school district announced Sunday night.

The Woodward-Granger Community School District is working with public health officials to assist with contact tracing. Anyone identified as having “close contact” with the students who tested positive will be notified.

“We wanted to be upfront and make you aware of the situation immediately so you had increased awareness and could respond accordingly,” Superintendent Dr. Matt Adams said to Woodward-Granger families.

The district is asking parents/guardians to monitor their students’ health and asks anyone who shows symptoms of COVID-19 to remain home. Symptoms can include fever/chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.

“We want to assure our school community that the safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority. We will continue to be diligent in following the latest guidance from local, state, and federal public health agencies to keep our community as safe as possible,” said Adams.