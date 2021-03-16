Should Parents Consider the COVID Vaccine Once it Becomes Available for Children?

DES MOINES, Iowa — Moderna announced on Tuesday that it has begun testing its COVID-19 vaccine on young children.

The study is called KidCOVE. The company is testing its vaccine on children ages 6 months to less than 12 years old.

According to the CDC, far fewer children than adults have gotten seriously ill or died from COVID-19. However, Dr. Sara Schutte-Schenck, a pediatrics specialist at MercyOne in Ankeny, believes kids should still get vaccinated once it becomes available. She said vaccines are essential for the overall well-being of the community.

“Even if you can think back to the influenza pandemic in the early 1900s, if they had the vaccine, they wouldn’t have had all the fatalities, said Dr. Schutte-Schenck. “We see that vaccines work and not just for the people that are [the] highest risk for that disease. If we can eradicate it from that high-risk population by taking care of the herd and making sure we vaccinate everyone around them, I think that’s really the most important point.”

In the meantime, while parents wait to vaccinate their children, Dr. Schutte-Schenck said they should remind their children to wash their hands, wear a mask and cover their coughs.