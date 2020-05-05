Second West Des Moines Paramedic Tests Positive for COVID-19

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A second West Des Moines paramedic has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Officials say the paramedic was not experiencing symptoms when tested through the Test Iowa program. The employee has been removed from duty and will stay home for ten days if they remain symptom free.

West Des Moines Emergency Medical Services (EMS) announced on Monday that a first paramedic had tested positive for the virus. Officials say this paramedic had transported COVID-19 patients previously. It is not known if the second paramedic who tested positive also transported COVID-19 patients.

West Des Moines EMS says its paramedics have been wearing N95 masks, safety goggles and gloves with all patients since mid-April. Each ambulance and cot is “decontaminated” after each patient, the ambulances are cleaned “electrostatically” after each suspected COVID-19 patient and decontaminated with UV light twice daily.