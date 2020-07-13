Poor Conditions Described at Fort Dodge Prison Amid Growing COVID-19 Outbreak

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Corrections has updated it COVID-19 data, increasing the number of positive cases at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility (FDCF) to 119 inmates who are confirmed to have the virus.

The data also confirms that the prison has tested 1,350 inmates. According to its website, the FDCF has a capacity of 1,392 inmates, with a 2019 fiscal year report showing a lower capacity limit of 1,162. This means the prison is either over capacity or approaching its limit.

“Social distancing in prison is, I don’t even say nearly impossible. It is impossible,” said Aundrea Noblet. Her boyfriend is currently incarcerated at FDCF.

Since the facility went on lockdown on July 1, according to loved ones, inmates have been confined to their cells almost 24 hours a day. The prison has halted services like laundry, regular cleaning and hot meals, all duties typically carried out by inmates. Noblet and others say their loved ones are only allotted 20 minutes a day to do necessary things like shower, call loved ones, and other daily tasks.

For Cassie Miller, the situation has become worrisome. Approximately two weeks ago her boyfriend tested positive for COVID-19. She says he was relocated to the “A unit,” which is typically reserved for solitary confinement, an area where inmates are punished for bad behavior.

“He was in A unit which is their main seclusion unit for when people are in trouble. There’s no power there. No electricity,” said Miller.

Miller last heard from her boyfriend on Wednesday. He told her he was being moved to a cell with a television but had not yet been cleared to return to his original unit.

“I haven’t talked to him since Wednesday, and that was only a 10 minute phone call. So that worries me because I don’t really know what’s going on with him, if he’s OK. Physically and mentally, with everything going on, he’s in a cell by himself, pretty much all day, and has no access to his family or friends or obviously me,” said Miller.

With lockdown impeding the ability to take on daily tasks, inmates are now unable to shower regularly. Some are going days without being able to clean themselves, a ritual that Miller says is needed now more than ever since laundry services have been halted.

Kami Benson tells WHO 13 that her father is regularly involved in sanitizing bathrooms and cells, making him at greater risk for contracting the virus. She says he has been going days without being able to shower.

“He said he is so terrified of this, that he has actually been spraying his skin with bleach to make sure he is sanitized properly,” said Benson.

Beyond the ability to shower, all three women tell WHO 13 that their loved ones are also having difficulty attaining consistent access to drinking water. This leaves the inmates to drink the warm water from the sinks in their bathrooms. Some sinks are located in their cells and others in smaller shared bathrooms.

Miller says this is not an adequate supply of hydration for inmates like her boyfriend who are currently fighting the virus.

“He’s sick. He needs to be able to have fluids to get through it, to get better and warm water isn’t right. I get it. There’s just not enough staff members to be able to take care of everybody that’s sick. On top of everybody else. That’s still in lockdown through the whole virus. It’s just not feasible. But it’s not OK, it’s just not OK,” said Miller.

In a series of emails dating from April 3 through April 15, Noblet addressed Warden Robert Johnson with her concerns, asking for specific protocols if a COVID-19 outbreak were to occur at the prison. Johnson replied saying temperature checks, mask wearing, hand washing and social distancing are being implemented. When she asked for further elaboration Johnson replied:

“I really can’t tell you all the different measures we are taking at the institution and within the Department of Corrections as it would take a great deal of time. Just know this, we are taking every measure possible to keep those working and incarcerated as safe as we possibly can. We are continually updating procedures as we get them from Iowa Department of Health as well as the CDC.”

On July 3, Noblet emailed Johnson again asking for additional mitigation efforts since COVID-19 had officially been confirmed in the prison. She did not receive a response.

“Guys could be doing so much more and I know there’s processes and rules and regulations, but when it comes to matters of life and death, it really needs to start being figured out,” said Noblet.