Polk County’s Hospitals Face Staffing Challenges as COVID-19 Hospitalizations Reach All-Time High

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — COVID-19 hospitalizations reached an all-time high in Polk County on Saturday, creating an “alarming” and “urgent” situation for exhausted health care workers who have been fighting the coronavirus since March.

Polk County currently has 204 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, according to Polk County Health Department spokesperson Nola Aigner Davis.

“Staffing is one of the biggest challenges facing Polk County hospitals. We are seeing an increasing number of medical staff out with COVID-19 or isolating at home, and because of this, adequate hospital and clinic staffing remains an issue for our community,” Aigner Davis said.

Health care workers have been battling the virus since the pandemic hit Iowa in March and are physically and mentally tired, Aigner Davis said.

Despite being “very full with COVID-19 patients,” Polk County’s hospitals are still accepting patients, according to Aigner Davis.

“If you need to be seen by a health care professional, do not hesitate to call 911 or seek medical attention at any of our hospitals and clinics. We are still available to meet your health care needs. Emergencies happen and we are here for you,” Aigner Davis said.

Iowa continues to report thousands of new coronavirus cases each day and record hospitalizations. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 25 more COVID-19 deaths and 4,830 new coronavirus cases between 10 a.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday. As of Saturday evening, there are 1,279 patients across Iowa hospitalized with COVID-19. That is a record high for hospitalizations in Iowa.

UnityPoint Health – Des Moines on Saturday said it is seeing a rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations but has plans in place to deal with the surge.

“UnityPoint Health – Des Moines is prepared to handle the surge and has plans in place to transition some or all of our units to focus on COVID-19 care,” said Macinzie McFarland, a spokesperson for UnityPoint Health – Des Moines.

Earlier this week, the CEOs of three major hospital systems in Des Moines said they are facing bed shortages and staffing shortages due to the rapid increase in coronavirus cases.

“We are at a critical point in our community and our state’s fight against COVID-19. We need to flatten the curve of increased cases to not overwhelm, not only our healthcare system, but our skilled nursing facilities and our public health system,” wrote the CEOs of UnityPoint Health – Des Moines, MercyOne Des Moines and Broadlawns Medical Center in a joint statement.

Health care providers are pleading with the community to do what they can to slow the spread of the virus. They ask Iowans to wear a mask, social distance, stay home when sick and get a flu shot.

“The decisions we make have consequences and those could be dire,” Aigner Davis said.