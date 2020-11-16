Polk County Health Officials Urge Residents to Limit Thanksgiving Gatherings

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Health Department is urging residents to make smart health decisions over the Thanksgiving holiday as Iowa experiences record-breaking COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

A record 1,510 people infected with COVID-19 are hospitalized statewide Monday evening. Health care workers in Polk County are overwhelmed and metro hospitals have been leaning on rural hospitals to help treat patients, according to Polk County spokesperson Nola Aigner Davis. Despite being full with COVID-19 patients, Aigner Davis said local hospitals are still accepting patients.

“The past week has been terrifying for Polk County hospitals and healthcare providers,” said Aigner Davis. “Public health officials project positive cases and hospitalizations will substantially increase after the Thanksgiving holiday.”

The United States has seen coronavirus cases increase after Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day and Halloween in 2020, according to Polk County Health Department Director Helen Eddy.

“Please think about our hospital and healthcare workers as you celebrate the holiday,” said Eddy. “They have been fighting this virus and taking care of patients since March. Keep them safe and healthy by making smart choices and reduce community spread this Thanksgiving.”

When celebrating Thanksgiving this year, the health department wants Iowans to follow these tips:

Limit celebrating Thanksgiving to only your immediate household. When inviting others to celebrate the holiday outside of your immediate household, you are greatly increasing your risk of COVID-19.

If you are in isolation or in quarantine for COVID-19, do NOT attend Thanksgiving celebrations. You are potentially exposing your family and friends to this virus.

Individuals who are elderly or have underlying health conditions should not attend Thanksgiving gatherings. Think about other ways to celebrate such as virtual dinners.

If you are celebrating indoors, try to open windows and doors to keep fresh air circulating.

Before you go shopping, make a list of everything you need. This will limit your time in the stores and help reduce your risk of COVID-19.

ALWAYS wear a mask and practice social distancing whenever you leave your home.