Polk County Health Dept. Hoping to Improve Vaccination in Minority Communities

DES MOINES, Iowa — Monday brought a new outlook for many Iowans under the age of 64 with underlying health conditions. “Each vaccine has to be able to pass through three clinical phases. Is it safe? Is it effective? And is it safe and effective?” said Nola Aigner Davis, who serves as public health communications officer at the Polk County Health Department.

As the number of vaccinated Iowans climbs higher, the number of minorities getting vaccinated is disturbingly low. “Historically going back to slavery, it’s a long history of misinformation or mistreatment of the African American community,” said Dr. Yogesh Shah, chief medical officer at Broadlawns Medical Center.

Currently, over a million doses have been given in Iowa, but just 1% of those doses have found their way into the arms of African Americans, even though they are 4% of the population. “We know there are cultural barriers, there are religious barriers and medical barriers, especially in our communities that don’t speak English,” said Aigner Davis. Dr. Shah and Aigner Davis are on a mission to change that. “We train our ethnic-based community organization leaders to be able to provide them all of the accurate information about the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Aigner Davis.

To help convince more in the African American community that the shot is vital, Dr. Shah and Aigner Davis turned to where many find truth every week in Corinthian Baptist Church. That’s where they plan to administer 900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on March 27. “They see their neighbors there, they say, ‘I’m here for the vaccine but my next door neighbor Mary is there also, so it must be good.’ They get support from each other,” Dr. Shah said.

Dismissive reactions to getting vaccinated will be harmful. “We know that COVID-19 doesn’t discriminate. We’ve seen this through the entire pandemic. It impacts the young, the old, healthy and individuals and those with underlying conditions,” Aigner Davis said. Refusing vaccination could also prevent minority communities and events from reaching herd immunity. Dr. Shah said, “It’s going to pass along. That’s one worry. The virus is going to stay around and pass from people. The second worry I have is that the virus has a tendency to mutate.”

Just as the virus can adapt, so too health officials say should the medical approach to its community. “We have to go where patients are. That’s number one. Second, we have to improve our interracial communication,” said Dr. Shah.

The vaccination clinic on March 27 is already full and is no longer accepting patients.