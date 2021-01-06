Polk County Health Department Releases Timeline for COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Health Department released a tentative timeline on when the COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed to the community.

On Tuesday, the Polk County Health Department announced it will begin vaccinating all health care workers in Polk County who are eligible for vaccines in Phase 1A starting on Monday, Jan. 11. These vaccinations will be offered at the Polk County Health Department and select community pharmacies by appointment only. The initial pharmacy partners include Hy-Vee, Medicap and Drake University College of Pharmacy. Locations include:

Polk County is currently vaccinating Phase 1A. This phase is expected to continue through spring 2021. The health department said vaccinations for the general public will likely occur in mid to late 2021.

Polk County’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan

Phase 1A

Health care personnel

long-term care facility residents and staff

Phase 1B

Frontline essential workers such as fire fighters, police officers, corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, United States Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, and those who work in the educational sector (teachers, support staff, daycare workers)

such as fire fighters, police officers, corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, United States Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, and those who work in the educational sector (teachers, support staff, daycare workers) People aged 75 years and older because they are at high risk of hospitalization, illness, and death from COVID-19. People aged 75 years and older who are also residents of long-term care facilities should be offered vaccination in Phase 1A.

Phase 1C

People aged 65—74 years because they are at high risk of hospitalization, illness, and death from COVID-19. People aged 65—74 years who are also residents of long-term care facilities should be offered vaccination in Phase 1A.

because they are at high risk of hospitalization, illness, and death from COVID-19. People aged 65—74 years who are also residents of long-term care facilities should be offered vaccination in Phase 1A. People aged 16—64 years with underlying medical conditions which increase the risk of serious, life-threatening complications from COVID-19.

with underlying medical conditions which increase the risk of serious, life-threatening complications from COVID-19. Other essential workers, such as people who work in transportation and logistics, food service, housing construction and finance, information technology, communications, energy, law, media, public safety, and public health.

The general public will receive the vaccine after Phase 1C concludes, which the health department said will likely occur mid to late 2021.