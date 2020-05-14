Over 370,000 Iowans are Living Alone During Pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa — According to a recent survey by the Census Bureau, the number of adults living alone in the United States has nearly doubled over the past 50 years, with over 370,00 single home residents in Iowa.

Local licensed therapist and executive director of the mental health agency, Life Works Inc., Jaime McClure, said one of the biggest challenges her single home clients face is the lack of physical touch.

“Whether it’s shaking hands, giving hugs, or sitting on the couch next to somebody, whatever it might be. When we have people out who have gone weeks and weeks without any form of physical contact with people, I think that makes it very challenging as well,” McClure said.

McClure said the feeling of isolation can oftentimes mimic the symptoms of depression and many struggling who are living alone might not be telling their loved ones due to comparative suffering.

“We all know that people are suffering right now and so we tend to compare our suffering to others,” McClure said. :Therefore if it’s not something completely horrific, we tend to discount or minimize or downplay the way that we’re feeling like it’s not legitimate.”

According to McClure, prolonged isolation can also lead to what psychologists call rumination, the process of overthinking to the point of anxiety.

Coping mechanisms McClure suggests are sticking to a routine, embracing old hobbies, creating new ones, using tools like the Calm app to help with sleep and engage in video calls.

McClure said video calls stimulate the same parts of the brain as face to face contact.

However some individuals who live alone aren’t struggling emotionally.

As a breast cancer survivor and someone living with COPD, Iowan, Debi Spiller is considered high-risk for the coronavirus. Spiller said the challenge she faces is relying on others for things she’s used to doing independently.

“It’s been difficult to get certain things, grocery store, so forth. You order something and you don’t know ’til you go to pick it up if you’re going to get it or not. I know everybody’s going through that, but they can go into the stores and select things and I just won’t take that chance,” Spiller said.

Spiller has been living alone for a couple of years. She said her secret to keeping her spirits lifted during the pandemic is gratitude.

“The biggest thing is to be positive, and to be able to laugh,” Spiller said. “It’s never going to be a norm again, but you have to think about the positive things. Things that you have and things that you’re able to do and not the negativity.”