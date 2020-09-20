New Study Shows Pregnant People May Have More Complications from COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new study from the CDC shows that people who are pregnant may have a higher risk for complications from COVID-19.

“Anywhere from ICU-level care, needing to being in an intensive care unit, requiring mechanical ventilation to breathe, to unfortunately sometimes even death. And with some of these pregnancies, we’ve also seen about 2% of those that were in this cohort the CDC looked at that had either preterm labor or sometimes it resulted in stillbirth,” Dr. Megan Srinivas said, an infectious disease specialist.

The CDC compiled data from all hospitalizations of women during the last several months. They found that of those between 15 and 49 years of age, 25% of them were pregnant. This leads authorities to believe that people who are pregnant need to be hospitalized at a higher rate than those who are not.

Dr. Srinivas said she has seen this with other diseases where pregnant people may have a different set of complications or risks for both themselves and their babies. She said this is because a person’s physiology and anatomy changes when they are pregnant.

“The way that your body has to adjust, it does create ways that both strengthen your immune system but can also weaken your immune system and can make you more susceptible to things like viruses,” Dr. Srinivas said.

Srinivas said the best way for pregnant people to stay safe is to follow the same precautions as everyone else; wear a mask, socially distance and wash your hands.