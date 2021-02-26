New Iowa COVID-19 Vaccine Website Launched

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – A new website providing Iowans with information about COVID-19 vaccine distributions in the state has launched.

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) launched the website, Vaccinate.Iowa.gov, which can provide information about the priority populations and eligibility for the vaccine, as well as resources and answers for frequently asked questions.

The new website can also provide a locator tool for users to find vaccine providers near them. Appointment scheduling will have to be done through the provider.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced the website Thursday at a press conference.

IDPH will also be partnering with 211 to help older Iowans to navigate the process of scheduling appointments. This service will be available starting the week of March 8.

As of Friday at 10 a.m., 626,947 vaccine doses have been administered with 155,382 individuals completing their second dose in the state.

Iowans are encouraged to remain patient as more vaccines arrive in the weeks and months ahead. They also recommend that residents continue practicing mitigation measures to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Wear a mask or face covering

Practice social distancing with those outside your household

Clean your hands frequently with soap and water

Stay home if you feel sick

Get tested if you are exposed to, or have symptoms of COVID-19

Get a COVID-19 vaccine when you are eligible

Information on the site will be updated regularly and site content can be translated into multiple languages.