New Coronavirus Vaccine Arrives, Some Residents Can Get First Dose Monday

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Nursing homes across the state, some of which have been ravaged by COVID-19’s deadly impacts, can get protection beginning Monday, Interim Department of Public Health Director Kelly Garcia said Tuesday.

As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, 1,137 of the state’s reported 3,653 deaths connected to the virus involved residents of long-term care facilities.

Last week, the health department shared an update from the Trump administration that Iowa would receive 20% fewer doses of the vaccine than originally planned. Gov. Kim Reynolds said the mistake “set off a confusing chain across the nation.”

Two dozen states had to adjust plans. Iowa originally expected 172,000 doses delivered by the end of the month.

But the governor said that the Trump administration, which admitted that it miscalculated the original vaccine estimates, is now making it easier for states in how they distribute the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. “They have provided some flexibility,” the governor said.

The state no longer has to wait until it receives half of the vaccine’s supply before it distributes it.

Garcia said Moderna doesn’t require as extreme temperatures for storage as Pfizer’s and can be shipped in smaller packages, which makes it a better fit for smaller hospitals and clinics.

She believes nursing home residents and staff can start getting the first dose of the virus vaccine on Monday, with the second dose in the next three to four weeks.

Moderna recommends doses 28 days apart, while Pfizer’s second dose should be 21 days later, Garcia said.

Reynolds said that 8,400 health care workers had received their first vaccine dose as of Monday night. The state has nearly 200,000 health care workers and long-term care residents.