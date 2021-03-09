Making All Iowa Adults Eligible for Vaccine Would Simplify Process But It’s Too Soon, County Leader Says

WINTERSET, Iowa — Iowans who deal with health conditions involving their weight, smoking habit, blood pressure, cancer and a host of other factors comprise more than half of those now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state department of public health. County health departments have to determine whether they have made enough progress vaccinating others already eligible and have sufficient supply to begin immunizing this newly-eligible group of Iowans who are younger than 65 with chronic health conditions.

See this list of eligible medical conditions here.

The Iowa Department of Public Health made this new group eligible beginning Monday. The department has divided people into various tiers, depending on age, occupation, health condition and other factors.

See the list of tiers here.

County health providers have to navigate those tiers in determining which people can sign up for a vaccine. Would it be simpler to just allow all Iowa adults to become eligible for a vaccine? Madison County Public Health Administrator Sharon Miller said that could simplify the process but she doesn’t believe that it would be the correct decision at this time. “I think it makes sense to continue with these tiers,” Miller explained, “because we want to vaccinate the most vulnerable first.”

Miller said the county received 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine for first shots for people, along with 200 doses of the vaccine to use for other residents’ second dose. She said the county made the decision to begin vaccinating Iowans younger than 65 with medical conditions because providers had made enough progress with people in other tiers and didn’t want to end up in a situation where doses sat unused.

The state’s virus website shows that the county has provided nearly 4,300 doses of the vaccine to people so far. Nearly 16,000 people live in the county.