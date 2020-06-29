Lincoln High School Reports 3 COVID-19 Cases Within Softball Program

DES MOINES, Iowa — Three members of the Lincoln High School softball program have tested positive for COVID-19, putting the team’s season temporarily on hold.

The first positive case was learned of on Friday and the two others over the weekend, according to Phil Roeder, director of communications at Des Moines Public Schools.

Players and coaches at all levels of the Lincoln softball program have been told to self-isolate for 14 days, which means practices and games are canceled during that period. Lincoln Activities Director Phil Chia said softball activities may resume on July 9.

“I regret that a season already disrupted is now being further shortened, but the health and well-being of our players, coaches and entire community must be a top priority as we continue to face challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Chia.

Chia said Lincoln has contacted the team’s upcoming opponents to determine whether the games will be permanently canceled or rescheduled.