IWD: More Than 190,000 Iowans Receiving Unemployment Benefits

DES MOINES, Iowa – The latest figures on unemployment claims filed in the state have been released by Iowa Workforce Development and while the overall number of unemployed Iowans has again risen, the number of claims filed decreased from the previous week.

The new numbers represent claims for the week of May 3 through May 9.

IWD says initial claims were 16,735 filed, compared to 24,693 from the previous week. The continuing weekly unemployment claims rose to 191,257 from the previous week’s 181,358.

Unemployment benefits totaling $52,903,527.20 were paid out for last week.

The industries with the most claims were:

Manufacturing (4,065)

Industry Not Available – Self-employed, Independent Contractors, etc. (2,103)

Health Care & Social Assistance (1,865)

Accommodation & Food Services (1,269)

Retail Trade (1,133)

IWD says it has paid $108,219,000 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment benefits and claims. A total of $547,345,200 in benefits has been paid since April 4th.

Benefits totaling $7,010,336.34 from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program were also paid to 13,075 Iowans.

IWD says initial claims and weekly unemployment claims can be filed at www.IowaWorkforceDevelopment.gov.