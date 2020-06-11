IWD: Initial Unemployment Claim Filing Increases, Overall Number of Unemployed Iowans Drops

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa Workforce Development has released the latest figures on unemployment claims filed in the state and is reporting an update to the previous week’s numbers. The data released Thursday shows an uptick in the number of new unemployment claims from Iowans.

The new numbers represent claims for the week of May 31 through June 6.

IWD says 10,112 initial claims were filed. It also provided updated numbers from the U.S. Department of Labor on last week’s numbers. That number has now been corrected to 6,499 when IWD had first reported 6,920. That’s an increase of more than 3,600 in claims week-to-week.

The continuing weekly unemployment claim number from last week was also corrected to 162,562 from 165,195. This week’s number of continuing unemployment claims was reported at 159,966 and shows a decrease of more than 2,500.

Unemployment benefits totaling $40,515,869.87 were paid out for last week.

The industries with the most claims were:

Manufacturing (2,080)

Industry Not Available – Self-employed, Independent Contractors, etc. (1,421)

Health Care & Social Assistance (1,010)

Education Services (722)

Accommodation & Food Services (693)

IWD says it has paid $99,184,800 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment benefits and claims. A total of $865,975,800 in benefits has been paid since April 4th.

IWD says initial claims and weekly unemployment claims can be filed at www.IowaWorkforceDevelopment.gov.