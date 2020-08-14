ISU Reports 75 More Students Test Positive for Coronavirus; 97.8% Negative Overall

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University reports 75 more students tested positive for the coronavirus during move-in testing. That is 2.2% of the 3,472 students tested from Aug. 7-13.

So far, 141 of the 6,509 students moving into residence halls and campus apartments have tested positive. That means 97.8% tested negative for the virus.

“The percentage of positive tests of 2.2% is well within the expected range of infection given the current infection rates in the counties, states, and countries where university students are arriving from,” Iowa State said in a press release.

The Iowa State Department of Residence has set up isolation rooms for students who test positive. Students living in the residence halls will have access to isolation and quarantine housing throughout the fall semester.

Move-in testing started July 31 and will continue through Aug. 16 at Lied Recreation Center. All students living in campus housing are required to be tested for COVID-19 prior to moving in. Approximately 9,300 students will move in to campus housing before classes start on Aug. 17. Testing is not required for Iowa State students living off campus.

Iowa State’s Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory is conducting the testing. Director Rodger Main says the PCR test used is a very sensitive and accurate methodology to detect the virus. “Students and their families can be confident in the accuracy of the test results,” Main said. “The test is extremely sensitive and can detect minute levels of the virus.”

The lab normally provides test results to students within 24 hours, but due to power outages on Monday and Tuesday, results were delayed until Thursday.

All positive cases are reviewed to confirm the results, according to Thielen Student Health Center Director Erin Baldwin. Thielen Student Health Center will provide testing for students, faculty and staff with symptoms of COVID-19 throughout the semester.

More information and resources are available on Iowa State’s personal health page.