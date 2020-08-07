ISU Reports 66 COVID-19 Cases Among Students Tested During Move-in

AMES, Iowa — Sixty-six Iowa State students moving in to campus residence halls and apartments tested positive for COVID-19. That is 2.2% of the 3,037 students tested through Aug. 6, Iowa State University reported.

There were 2,971 students, or 97.8%, who tested negative. The data only includes students moving in to campus residence halls and apartments.

The department of residence has set up isolation rooms for students who test positive. About half of the 66 students who tested positive chose to return home to complete isolation, according to Kristen Obbink, Iowa State’s COVID-19 public health coordinator.

Iowa State’s public health team is conducting contact tracing and will provide quarantine rooms for those who are notified of exposure through contact tracing.

The College of Veterinary Medicine’s Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory says it is able to process COVID-19 tests and provide results within 24 hours.

Students started moving in to residence halls and campus apartments on Aug. 3. Approximately 9,300 students will move in to campus housing before classes start on Aug. 17. Move-in testing is taking place at Lied Recreation Center and will continue Aug. 10-16. All students living in campus housing are required to be tested for COVID-19 prior to moving in. Testing is not required for Iowa State students living off campus.

Iowa State said students living in the residence halls will have access to isolation and quarantine housing throughout the fall semester. Thielen Student Health Center will provide testing for students, faculty and staff with symptoms of COVID-19 throughout the semester. Iowa State’s public health team will continue to conduct contact tracing.

More information and resources are available on Iowa State’s personal health page.