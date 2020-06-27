Iowa’s ‘Other’ COVID-19 Tracker

IOWA — The State of Iowa has a website dedicated to releasing statistics and data related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but an Iowa woman has launched her own site that she hopes Iowans will find easier to read and understand.

Sara Willette launched www.IowaCOVID19Tracker.org at first to keep friends and family abreast of the latest developments during the pandemic in Iowa. Willette says the state’s website may be fine for some, but she feels there is a way to present data to make it more easily understandable.

What is it?

Why is it necessary?

Is it worth it?

How popular is the site?

The scariest part

The new normal

How does Iowa survive this?