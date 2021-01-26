Iowa’s COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Will Increase Next Week, Health Department Confirms

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s weekly COVID-19 vaccine allotment will increase next week, a spokeswoman from the Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed to WHO 13 Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, the Biden administration announced that it wants to secure 200 million additional doses of the vaccine by this summer. The administration also said that states would see supply increase by 16%.

Sarah Ekstrand, public information officer for the Iowa Department of Public Health, emailed WHO 13, “We have heard from our federal partners that we will receive an increase in our allocation beginning next week. We are waiting to receive written confirmation for what that increase looks like for Iowa.”

Gov. Kim Reynolds previously said that the state’s supply of vaccine so far has been one of the lowest in the nation and she hasn’t been able to find out why from the previous Trump administration or the current Biden administration.

During an interview on WHO 13’s The Insiders on Sunday, the governor said, “We are really, really limited by the vaccine allocation.”

But she expected that the state’s 19,500 weekly supply would double after Feb. 8.