Iowa’s COVID-19 Hospitalizations Drop Below 400

DES MOINES, Iowa — The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa has dropped below 400 for the first time since early October, according to Iowa Department of Public Health statistics.

The state health department also reported one additional COVID-19 death and 847 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

The number of new positive COVID-19 tests reported for the time period brings the total number of positive tests to 312,811.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 4,488 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 1,859 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently outbreaks at 72 long term care facilities in Iowa.

There are 382 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. That’s down from 419 hospitalizations reported on Saturday. The last time Iowa reported under 400 COVID-19 hospitalizations was Oct. 4, 2020.

Of the hospitalized patients, 76 are in intensive care and 38 of them are on ventilators. Statewide, there are more than 3,000 inpatient hospital beds available and 386 ICU beds available. There are also 944 ventilators available across the state.

The positivity rate for the last 14 days stands at 11.0%.

Eight of Iowa’s 99 counties currently have a 14-day rolling average positivity rate at or above 15%. The top three counties are: Kossuth 22.6%, Monona 21.3%, Fremont 19.6%.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data continually in order to provide more current information for Iowans. It includes more data about patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19, such as age break downs as well as whether the primary diagnosis or reason the patient is hospitalized, is due to the virus or another medical issue. You can find that information here.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.