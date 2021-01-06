Iowans Left Wondering Why Billing, IT and Maintenance Hospital Workers Receive Vaccine Before Teachers

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Facebook post Monday from a Des Moines public school teacher on the Iowa Educators for a Safe Return to School page voiced frustration over a metro hospital giving their billing employees the vaccine while teachers are forced to wait until spring. The post generated nearly 300 responses ranging from sad, surprised and more than 100 siding with the angry emoji.

The Facebook post reads:

“If you were wondering how the vaccine is being prioritized… just got an excited message from a friend that she will be getting her first shot on January 18th… What sort of front-line work does she do, you ask? She does billing for Unity Point… she has been working from home since March and has already been told that she will continue to do so until at least June, possibly longer…. and even when she is in the office, she sits in a cubicle far away from others in her office. Guess Unity Point has extras!”

The CDC defines Health Care Personnel as “All paid and unpaid persons serving in healthcare settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials, including body substances, contaminated medical supplies, devices, and equipment; contaminated environmental surfaces; or contaminated air.”

Aside from the obvious medical job titles, the CDC includes roles in Health Care Personnel such as clerical, dietary, environmental services, laundry, security, maintenance, engineering and facilities management, administrative, billing and volunteer personnel.

The vaccine wait may seem long for groups in Phase 1B, but according to the CDC, of the 120,175 doses given to Iowa, 60,137 Iowans have received their first dose. That equals a vaccination rate of 50%, which is well above the national average of 28% as of Tuesday, Jan. 5.

While the rollout and the job titles categorized as Health Care Personnel face scrutiny, the Polk County Health Department says the orders come from the federal government.

“The phases of how people are vaccinated, this is created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s really important for people to realize that Polk County is the largest in the state. We have three hospitals and over 200 long-term care providers that we need to provide the vaccine for because those are the most critical population that need that vaccine,” said Nola Aigner Davis, public health communications officer for the Polk County Health Department.

The Polk County Health Department expects to be in Phase 1A through spring 2021. In Polk County, there are more than 20,000 health care workers.