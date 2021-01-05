Iowa Vaccination Rate Above National Average Despite Criticism of Slow Rollout

URBANDALE, Iowa — Monday was a day Democratic State Rep. John Forbes had been anxiously awaiting. Forbes is the owner of Medicap Pharmacy in Urbandale, which received 400 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are scheduling appointments about every 15 minutes, so we will go through about 30 or so doses per day,” Forbes said. “Our state government is working and we are really taking this seriously.”

Receiving her first shot in the arm was Kendra Meyer, an associate sales representative for a medical device company. “I’m in every hospital in Iowa, so it’s a great opportunity for me to get vaccinated. I’m one less person that can spread the virus to loved ones,” Meyer said.

Frustration is boiling over across the country with the rate of vaccination. Of the 15.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses distributed as of Jan. 4, 4.5 million people have received their first dose. That equals a national rate around 29.5%. Iowa is well above that at 48% with over 55,000 receiving their first dose out of the more than 116,000 vaccine doses received. It’s also a higher rate than all bordering states with the exception of South Dakota at 62%. South Dakota has received just over 43,000 doses of the vaccine.

“I applaud our Iowa Department of Public Health in getting the vaccine out to providers in the state of Iowa,” said Forbes.

Despite the vaccine delivery to a metro pharmacy and other states rolling it out to the public, Forbes says they have been told otherwise by state public health officials. “Right now we are focusing on primary health care workers. Hopefully in the next 2 to 4 weeks, we will be able to open that up to patients over age 75 and the chronically ill.”

The multiple-dose vials contain 10 doses. They say big things come in small packages, but those who received a vaccine say it also contains a four-letter word: “hope.”

“The only word that just keeps popping into my mind is ‘hope.’ It’s coming, it’s finally here in Iowa. We can do this and we can do this together,” Meyer said.

The Iowa Department of Public Health has not commented on when elderly or the rest of public may be eligible for vaccination. They plan to provide a more detailed vaccine progress update this week, including a description of the reporting metrics.