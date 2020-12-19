Iowa to Receive First Doses of Moderna Coronavirus Vaccine Next Week

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US biotechnology company Moderna on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa will begin receiving shipments of the newly approved Moderna coronavirus vaccine the week of Dec. 21, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Emergency Use Authorization for Moderna’s vaccine for people 18 years of age and older.

Iowa is tentatively scheduled to receive 53,800 doses of Moderna’s vaccine next week and 19,500 doses the week after, according to allocation numbers given to the Iowa Department of Public Health from the CDC on Wednesday. However, the department noted that these numbers are subject to change.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said it will collaborate with partners across the state to ensure the vaccine can be deployed and administered after it arrives. Kelly Garcia, interim director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, will provide an update on Iowa’s vaccine strategy and progress at the governor’s press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 22.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said the approval of the Moderna vaccine will vastly expand vaccinations for Iowa’s hospital workers, long-term care residents, other priority groups and eventually the general public.

“As with the Pfizer distribution, our state is ready to receive shipments and distribute them quickly. This represents another positive step forward but until the vaccine is widely available, we must continue to mitigate the virus by practicing public health measures so we can protect the most vulnerable and preserve hospital resources, while keeping Iowans healthy, our economy open and our kids in school,” Reynolds said in a statement Friday.

Moderna applied for authorization in November, citing a 94.1% efficacy rate for the vaccine. Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine is the second to be authorized for emergency use in the U.S. after Pfizer’s vaccine. Iowa health care workers began receiving Pfizer’s vaccine on Monday.

The FDA found no severe allergic reactions in Moderna’s data but flagged a slightly higher rate of less serious side effects — rash, hives, itching — among participants who got the vaccine, compared with those receiving a dummy shot.

Thousands of frontline health care workers and long-term care facility residents have already been vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine, but the two approved vaccines mean another logistic challenge for the government. The vaccine will be distributed through the federal government’s Operation Warp Speed project.

Recently, however, Moderna announced the vaccine can be transported in a liquid state at 36 to 46 degrees Fahrenheit. It is good news for some areas of the U.S. struggling to receive the fragile Pfizer vaccine.

“In some cases, this may be the only practical means of distribution from clinics and for remote locations. This important update will help facilitate distribution to the final site of administration,” Moderna said in a statement.

The government has purchased 200 million doses of the vaccine from Moderna. 20 million doses will be delivered by the end of the year, 80 million in the first quarter of 2021 and 100 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Like the Pfizer vaccine, Moderna’s requires two doses.