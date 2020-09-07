Iowa Surpasses 70,000 Reported Coronavirus Cases

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health reports two more Iowans have died from COVID-19 and 558 additional coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the state.

The numbers reflect testing reported to the state’s coronavirus tracking website between 10 a.m Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday.

A total of 558 new positive tests were reported in that 24-hour time frame. That pushes the statewide total of positive cases to date to 70,314.

The deaths of two more Iowans from COVID-19 raises the statewide death toll to 1,167. According to IDPH, 627 residents of long-term care facilities have died. There are outbreaks at 28 facilities across the state.

There are currently 311 Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 99 are in the ICU and 35 are on ventilators. The state of Iowa currently has more than 3,000 inpatient beds available, as well as 461 ICU beds and 778 ventilators.

Eight Iowa counties have a 14-day average positive rate among those tested over 15%. That list includes Johnson, Sioux, Story, Plymouth, Carroll, Bremer, Lyon and Marion counties. Gov. Kim Reynolds established the 15% threshold for school districts to apply for a waiver to conduct classes online-only.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state is also releasing new data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.