Iowa Surpasses 600 COVID-19 Deaths

IOWA — Data from the Iowa Department of Public Health shows the state saw five more COVID-19 deaths over the 24-hour period between 10 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday.

Data from the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website shows there have been 602 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 302 were residents of long-term care facilities, according to IDPH. In total, there are coronavirus outbreaks at 40 long-term care facilities in the state.

The number of positive COVID-19 tests for the same 24-hour period of time was 151, bringing the total number of positive tests to 21,438. The state tested 2,450 people on Saturday, which is less than half the number of tests conducted on the previous two days.

There are 269 hospitalized patients with the virus. That is 19 less patients hospitalized than on Saturday. Twenty-two patients were admitted within the last 24 hours. Eighty-six of those patients are in the intensive care unit. Fifty-four COVID-19 patients are on ventilators.

According to IDPH, 3,540 inpatient beds are available statewide. There are 505 beds available in the intensive care unit and 751 ventilators are also available.

Of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19, 12,764 have recovered. In total, 187,341 Iowans have been tested.

IDPH is now updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more-current information for Iowans instead of once daily, as had been the department’s previous practice.