Iowa State Students Press Ahead in Pandemic

AMES, Iowa — This Labor Day weekend is quiet in Ames, but not too quiet. Many students have remained in town due to classes being held on Monday.

Along Welch Avenue on Saturday a group of friends were enjoying the beautiful weather and swapping stories about mask protocol and online and in-person classes. Many of the students felt they have already had COVID-19, though some were not certain. As to the massive parties held before classes started, students here realized they could no longer keep doing that.

“I could’ve been obviously a little bit safer. Just coming here week one, it was a big party week. It’s hard not to participate. We are so used to doing that stuff,” said sophomore Rowan Collins, an agriculture major from Grimes. “Last year we kind of got cut short during a fun time of the year. It was just starting to get nice out, everyone’s going to have a good time. Coming back to college, it’s kind of hard to avoid that stuff.”

Ames now has a mask ordinance in place. Masks are required on campus, so students are adjusting to wearing a mask almost everywhere.

“Masks can make it harder to understand what’s being said in the classroom,” said Collins. “Teachers are very accommodating. They make it easy to do it all online if that’s what you prefer. And going out is still pretty easy, too.”

“Personally I find online a lot harder than in person, just because you can ask professors questions,” said Kylie Schultz, a sophomore from Batavia, Illinois, majoring in entrepreneurship and marketing. “I know a lot of professors have their office hours online now and that’s a little bit more difficult, especially with math classes and trying to learn how to do problems and things like that.”

Overall, the students say they are doing OK and realize they have responsibility to fight COVID-19.