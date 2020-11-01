Iowa Sets New Record High With 676 COVID-19 Hospitalizations

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa has set another new record high for patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

On Sunday, The state reported 2,887 new positive tests for the coronavirus and the death of one more Iowan from COVID-19.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday. The newly reported positive cases and death may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

The new cases raise the total number of Iowans who have tested positive for the coronavirus to 130,244.

A total of 1,716 Iowans have now died from the coronavirus. 840 of those deaths were among residents of long term care facilities. There are currently outbreaks at 81 long term care facilities in Iowa.

There are 676 Iowans hospitalized who have tested positive for the coronavirus as of 10 a.m. Sunday. That is an increase of 46 hospitalized patients from the same time Saturday. It sets a new record high for COVID-19 hospitalizations during the pandemic.

There are 164 patients currently in the ICU with 53 on ventilators. Statewide there are nearly 3,000 in-patient hospital beds available as well as 368 ICU beds and 755 ventilators.

Forty-three counties in Iowa now have a two-week average positive rate of over 15%. That list includes: O’Brien, Jackson, Delaware, Plymouth, Sioux, Osceola, Harrison, Clayton, Cass, Hancock, Wayne, Taylor, Lyon, Humboldt, Carroll, Dubuque, Fremont, Winnebago, Woodbury, Black Hawk, Ida, Grundy, Jasper, Mahaska, Dickinson, Wright, Webster, Jones, Tama, Henry, Marion, Bremer, Buchanan, Des Moines, Van Buren, Adair, Montgomery, Page, Cherokee, Muscatine, Chickasaw, Pocahontas and Benton counties.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.