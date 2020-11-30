Iowa Restaurant Association: Federal Aid Essential After Industry Loses $1B From Pandemic

Part 1

If you work at a bar or restaurant in Iowa, you might not think of St. Patrick’s Day in the same way as you once did. That is the day Gov. Kim Reynolds temporarily shut down the industry, the first of several restrictions she has enforced to try to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Jessica Dunker, leader of the Iowa Restaurant Association, said the industry in Iowa has already lost $1 billion since the pandemic forced closures in March. Dunker said the future of nearly one in five restaurants and bars in the industry is especially bleak.

Part 2

Heading into the second week of November, Iowa was one of the worst states in the nation for COVID-19 cases in nursing homes, according to research from NBC News. The spread is far worse since then, with a third of the state’s long term care facilities reporting a virus outbreak. As of Sunday morning, 1,062 residents of long term care facilities have died from COVID-19.

Di Findley, a former nurse’s aide and Iowa Women’s Hall of Fame inductee, founded the non-profit organization Iowa CareGivers. The organization has been following an already strained workforce that is suffering even more since COVID-19 arrived. Findley talked about what the workforce needs right now.

Part 3

A chaplain, a NICU nurse and an air ambulance crew member are among the thousands of Iowans who have had a year like they’ve never experienced. WHO 13’s Jannay Towne gave us an inside look at the day-to-day experiences of the Iowans keeping us safe.

Part 4

This Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Dave Price looked at the facts and figures that stand out from Iowa’s turkey industry.