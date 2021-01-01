Iowa Reports 7 More COVID-19 Deaths and 2,132 New Coronavirus Cases

DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health show seven more Iowans have died from COVID-19 and 2,132 new cases have been reported.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10 a.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

The number of new positive COVID-19 tests reported for the time period brings the total number of positive tests to 282,435.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 3,898 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 1,139 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently outbreaks at 109 long term care facilities in Iowa.

There are 575 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. That’s down from 600 the previous day. Over the last 24 hours, 83 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of the hospitalized patients, 117 are in intensive care and 63 of them are on ventilators.

Statewide, there are 3,000 inpatient hospital beds available and 368 ICU beds available. There are also 889 ventilators available across the state.

The positivity rate for the last 14 days stands at 12.7%.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans. It includes more data about patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19, such as age break downs as well as whether the primary diagnosis or reason the patient is hospitalized, is due to the virus or another medical issue. You can find that information here.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.