Iowa Reports 64 More COVID-19 Deaths and 1,333 New Coronavirus Cases

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 64 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,333 new coronavirus cases in the state.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10 a.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths did not necessarily occur during that time period as most data provided by the state is backdated.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 4,321 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 1,759 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently outbreaks at 78 long term care facilities in Iowa, a decrease of three since Friday.

A total of 304,122 Iowans have now tested positive for the coronavirus in Iowa.

There are 505 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. That’s a decrease of eight patients from the previous day. Of the hospitalized patients, 91 are in intensive care and 39 of them are on ventilators. Statewide, there are 2,830 inpatient hospital beds available and 400 ICU beds available. There are also 934 ventilators available across the state.

The positivity rate for the last 14 days stands at 13.3%.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data continually in order to provide more current information for Iowans. It includes more data about patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19, such as age break downs as well as whether the primary diagnosis or reason the patient is hospitalized, is due to the virus or another medical issue. You can find that information here.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.