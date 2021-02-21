Iowa Reports 391 New Coronavirus Cases, No Additional Deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 391 new coronavirus cases and no additional COVID-19 deaths.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Saturday and 10:00 a.m. Sunday. The newly reported positive individuals and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

The number of new positive coronavirus cases reported for the time period brings the total number of individuals positive to 332,573.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 5,336 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 2,139 were residents of long-term care facilities. There are currently outbreaks at 21 long-term care facilities in Iowa.

There are 229 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. That’s a decrease of nine patients from the previous day. Over the last 24 hours, 38 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of the hospitalized patients, 58 are in intensive care and 27 of them are on ventilators.

Statewide, there are more than 3,100 inpatient hospital beds available and 397 ICU beds available. There are also 951 ventilators available across the state.

A vaccine dashboard is now available on the IDPH’s website to keep track of the progress of COVID-19 vaccination in the state. To date, 131,500 people have received both doses of the vaccine while 266,445 people have gotten the first dose.

The IDPH is updating this data continually in order to provide more current information for Iowans. It includes more data about patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19, such as age break downs as well as whether the primary diagnosis or reason the patient is hospitalized, is due to the virus or another medical issue. You can find that information here.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.