Iowa Records 2nd Highest COVID-19 Deaths; State Limits Information About Victims

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 18 additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday. That is the second highest one-day total during the two-month virus outbreak. The department reported 19 deaths on May 5.

Gov. Kim Reynolds no longer begins her daily news briefing with the latest reports of positive cases and deaths from the virus. And last week, the department of health’s website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, quit providing information about the age range of virus victims and the county where they live.

WHO 13 requested more information on the 18 additional deaths. But neither the governor’s office nor the department of health responded to a request for that information.